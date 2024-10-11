UK leads charge to T+1 but brews up a storm

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

UK leads charge to T+1 but brews up a storm

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovGaia FreydefontElias Wilson
October 11, 2024 05:35 PM

◆ T+1 is coming but is it worth the hassle? ◆ Despite appearances, bank bond issuers are not getting it all their own way ◆ Where the EU slots into the reshuffled SSA pack

A small table set for tea for one with cake and the Union Jack

The UK has launched a draft framework for settling securities trades a day after deals are done — T+1 settlement. The EU is expected to follow, with both markets aiming to catch-up the US, which cut settlement time down to one day in May. But not everyone is thrilled at the prospect as they face up to the burden of paying for everything required to make it happen.

In the FIG market, banks seemingly have the upper hand over investors but there was plenty this week to suggest that they cannot simply do whatever funding they want at a price of their choosing. We look at the treacherous undercurrents at work.

Finally, we revisit a story from last week's show where we explored how the landscape of the European government bond market is changing. Well, no story about the SSA market is complete without considering where the EU fits in. In the week in which it executed another blockbuster syndication, we investigate where the jumbo-sized issuer sits — something it has been urging the market to consider for a long time, itself.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSAFIGMarket News
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
GF
Gaia Freydefont
Equities, People & Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact
EW
Elias Wilson
SSA reporter GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles
Gift this article