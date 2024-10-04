Core blimey! Eurozone govvie bond pecking order upended

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayMike Turner
October 04, 2024 04:35 PM

◆ The new pecking order in eurozone government bonds ◆ Can the bond market build Britain? ◆ UniCredit v Commerzbank: after Orcel's gambit, the Orlopp defence

metal map of europe

Everything you thought you knew about eurozone government bonds is wrong. Well, maybe not quite everything but certainly big shifts have taken place in how the market views the creditworthiness of different sovereigns with Spain, for example, now trading tighter than France for the first time in 16 years. We look at the shifting dynamics and what is driving them.

The UK's new Labour government, meanwhile, wants to build more houses. The country's housing associations will have a key role to play in that but can they fund everything they need to for that in the bond market? We look into their options.

Finally, we bring an update on the latest twist in UniCredit's attempt to take Commerzbank over as the latter's new CEO builds her defence.

Topics

