ABS gladiators: are you ready?
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Tom Lemmon
Austin BarnesVictoria Thiele
August 27, 2024 04:19 PM
Roman gladiators. Artist: Romanelli, Giovanni Francesco (1610-1662)

◆ EU ABS buckles up for hectic ride ◆ CLO investors fight over OC tests

In this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz, Tom Lemmon was standing in once again for the travelling George Smith. Though our esteemed host may have been secretly crossing his fingers for a quiet mid-August week, the European ABS market had other ideas.

Previous expectations were that the market would begin to stir following the UK bank holiday on August 26, but a number of auto ABS issuers began marketing deals early to ensure investors get a good look.

It seems the expectation that September would be quite busy has been changed to: September will be extremely busy. It could end up looking like a battle royale in no time at all. Looking further ahead, the question is how long it can last.

Meanwhile, in CLOs, the market looks to be having something of a volatility hangover with deals taking a bit longer to complete and landing a bit wider.

That gave CLO reporter Austin Barnes his first opportunity to delve into the niche world of deal documentation, focusing specifically on overcollateralization (OC) tests.

OC tests are used throughout a CLO to ensure that each tranche is protected, but further down the stack on the single-B's they become a useful guide for which investors hold the balance of power.

Managers, desperate to get third party equity involved, are trying to loosen the terms and get rid of OC tests on the single-B tranches. But mezz investors are holding firm — for now at least.

Topics

SecuritizationEuropean SecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz Podcast
TL
Tom Lemmon
AB
Austin Barnes
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
