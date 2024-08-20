Talking about a (regulation) revolution

Tom Lemmon loves nothing more than talking about a regulatory revolution in European securitization, and he certainly didn't hold back when hosting this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz.

European ABS primary was quiet once again, but that gave us time to dissect a research paper by Risk Control, authored by a veritable "who’s who" of securitization’s regulatory big beasts.

There are many transformative proposals put forward in the paper, but perhaps the most crucial is the way it seeks to reframe the debate towards how securitization can help the EU economy grow.

Meanwhile, CLO reporter Austin Barnes might just have had his first scoop with Acer Tree set to return to euro CLOs soon after an unlucky start a few years back.

Finally, CLO reporter Victoria Thiele thinks she’s found some more evidence to show that the first European CLO ETF is edging closer to becoming reality.