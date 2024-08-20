Talking about a (regulation) revolution
GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Podcasts
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Talking about a (regulation) revolution

Tom Lemmon
Austin BarnesVictoria Thiele
August 20, 2024 04:31 PM
Rock stars, from left, Bruce Springsteen, Tracy Chapman, Youssou N'dour and Sting are seen at Wembley Stadium, London, Sept. 1, 1988, as they opened a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International. (AP Photo/John Redman)

◆ Promising Risk Control paper ◆ Acer Tree returns to euro CLOs

Tom Lemmon loves nothing more than talking about a regulatory revolution in European securitization, and he certainly didn't hold back when hosting this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz.


European ABS primary was quiet once again, but that gave us time to dissect a research paper by Risk Control, authored by a veritable "who’s who" of securitization’s regulatory big beasts.

There are many transformative proposals put forward in the paper, but perhaps the most crucial is the way it seeks to reframe the debate towards how securitization can help the EU economy grow.

Meanwhile, CLO reporter Austin Barnes might just have had his first scoop with Acer Tree set to return to euro CLOs soon after an unlucky start a few years back.

Finally, CLO reporter Victoria Thiele thinks she’s found some more evidence to show that the first European CLO ETF is edging closer to becoming reality.

Topics

CLOs EuropeSecuritization People and MarketsSecuritizationEuropean SecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz Podcast
TL
Tom Lemmon
AB
Austin Barnes
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact

Related articles
Gift this article