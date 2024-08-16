The UK bonus episode

Banks have started to reveal how they will restructure the pay of front office staff following the removal of the bonus cap in the UK. We investigate who will benefit from the new rules (spoiler alert: it's probably the banks).

Recent market volatility has thrown up opportunities for corporate issuers. Firstly, we discuss why we are about to see more US companies issuing bonds in euros.

Then we travel to the US convertible bond market where we delve into a new debt package for the airline JetBlue, which resulted in a plunging share price and a credit rating downgrade.