Just another manic Monday

After a manic Monday on which some ABS bankers wondered whether we would even have a market by the end of the week, the Another Fine Mezz team is happy to report that we do.

Yet again, ABS reporter George Smith appears to have deserted his post just when all hands are needed. He spent the week driving through the Scottish Highlands blissfully unaware of volatility indices, while host Tom Lemmon and the CLO duo of Victoria Thiele and Austin Barnes held the fort.

Despite fears of a new global meltdown, Santander managed to add yet another prime RMBS from its Holmes Master Issuer shelf. It was only a day later than expected, and looked rather elementary by the end.

Meanwhile in European CLOs, a market perhaps more directly affected by the meltdown that wasn't, the impact on sentiment really depended on who you asked. Nevertheless, by the end of the week a cautious optimism had taken hold — as Sona, Polus and Palmer Square all priced deals.

As for the US CLO market, spirits rebounded remarkably quickly despite one banker's Armageddon forecast on Monday. By the end of the week, it was back to the usual rhythm.