The last days of Rhone

Securitization editor, Tom Lemmon, and European ABS reporter, George Smith discussed whether fine wine ABS might soon be a thing after an interview with a wine-backed lending platform.

With the dust just about settling following the EU, UK and French parliamentary elections, the big story of the week looked at how the momentum for regulatory reform in securitization would change in this new political dynamic.

The result in France may have weakened regulatory reform champion and president Emmanuel Macron, but all is not lost, according to some market participants.

On CLOs this week, managers glided inside 130bp over three month Euribor with deals from CVC Partners and Spire the first to go below the barrier. In addition, Victoria also explained how the economics of resets can still work even if its the spreads on the triple-A rated notes are not tightened.

