Stunning Stellantis leads the way
Stunning Stellantis leads the way

George Smith
Tom LemmonVictoria Thiele
June 18, 2024 02:59 PM
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates a goal that was later disallowed during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Exuberant ABS demand continues ◆ Bain leads Euro CLO jump to 140bp ◆ Basking in better audio

Stellantis grabbed the attention of the Another Fine Mezz team this week after pricing a huge €1.2bn Italian auto ABS with investors desperate to get their hands on it.

The buzz from Barcelona continues it seems with strong demand for a range of ABS paper, including Nationwide’s second ‘stock and drop’ deal and yet more Italian paper in the form of consumer ABS.

Meanwhile, the market for CLOs is reopening at a slightly more leisurely pace. But Bain’s decision to get out early paid off, pricing at 141bp over three-month Euribor on Thursday.

Finally, the podcasting duo of CLO reporter Victoria Thiele and European ABS reporter George Smith basked in the glory of finally acquiring a dedicated production editor.

