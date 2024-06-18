Stunning Stellantis leads the way

Stellantis grabbed the attention of the Another Fine Mezz team this week after pricing a huge €1.2bn Italian auto ABS with investors desperate to get their hands on it.

The buzz from Barcelona continues it seems with strong demand for a range of ABS paper, including Nationwide’s second ‘stock and drop’ deal and yet more Italian paper in the form of consumer ABS.

Meanwhile, the market for CLOs is reopening at a slightly more leisurely pace. But Bain’s decision to get out early paid off, pricing at 141bp over three-month Euribor on Thursday.

Finally, the podcasting duo of CLO reporter Victoria Thiele and European ABS reporter George Smith basked in the glory of finally acquiring a dedicated production editor.