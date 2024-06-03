The jam-packed road to Barca

A complete line-up of podcasters delivered a jam-packed episode of Another Fine Mezz this week.

With European securitization reporter George Smith having been away for the last few episodes, there were three weeks worth of deals to cover.

We made him choose only one to discuss. Another Fine Mezz likes to reward creativity — so Lender & Spender's new ABS shelf, named after a dog, won out.

CLO reporter Victoria Thiele had been away for most of the week, leaving host Tom Lemmon to straddle both US and European CLO horses. The US market, led by AGL Credit's 140bp over Sofr print, is flying. At the time of recording euro CLO issuance was winding down, though there was a late Friday rush, and five managers clinched a variety of transactions before the Global ABS conference.

George also spoke to Mirco Iacobucci, senior vice-president and sector lead of European real estate ratings at Morningstar DBRS, for a sponsored interview on CMBS. With CMBS having a mini-revival this year, the pair discussed the birth of data centre deals in Europe, performance issues in the sector and the outlook for the rest of the year.