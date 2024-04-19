Callable capital, calling it off and cancelling cornerstones
Callable capital, calling it off and cancelling cornerstones

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovGaia Freydefont
April 19, 2024 04:03 PM

◆ Supranationals speak on callable capital ◆ Bank funding: pricing reset ◆ The demise of the cornerstone investor

An International Monetary Fund police officer walks by an IMF banner, during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As the great and the good of the development finance world gathered in Washington, DC for the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, multilateral development banks published details about their callable capital, the next vital step along the way to powering up their lending to solve some of the planet's most urgent problems. We digest what they said and why it matters.

In the FIG bond market, issuers decided to postpone new issues as rates volatility gripped the market. We figure out when they will be back and how much extra they will have to pay for the funding.

Finally, equity capital market experts think the IPO revival is strong enough to do away with cornerstone investors. And what do the cornerstones think of that? Listen in to find out (spoiler alert: they're not exactly tearing up the paving stones over it).

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastEquity IPOsFIGSRISupras and agencies
Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
Atanas Dinov
Gaia Freydefont
Equities, People & Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
