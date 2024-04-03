When Altice said and done

Three became four this week on everyone's favourite securitization podcast. GlobalCapital's newest reporter Diana Bravo joined the team from New York to say hello and discuss an interesting development in the US solar ABS market.

Rating agencies downgraded Altice in the wake of a fateful investor call. This was bad news for European CLO managers, given that the French telecoms company is the single most widely held name in their portfolios. The situation made for some thunderous headlines, but fears of a major impact on the market are exaggerated, found Victoria Thiele.

A wave of ABS issuance kept George Smith on his feet for large parts of March, and it looks like issuers are just getting started. Bankers, investors (and journalists) should prepare for a busy market until the Global ABS conferencein June.