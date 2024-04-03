When Altice said and done
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PodcastsAnother Fine Mezz podcast

When Altice said and done

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge SmithDiana Bravo
April 03, 2024 02:03 PM
thunder storm on a dark night

◆ Don't sweat the downgrade ◆ ABS rush ahead ◆ Another Fine Member for the team

Three became four this week on everyone's favourite securitization podcast. GlobalCapital's newest reporter Diana Bravo joined the team from New York to say hello and discuss an interesting development in the US solar ABS market.

Rating agencies downgraded Altice in the wake of a fateful investor call. This was bad news for European CLO managers, given that the French telecoms company is the single most widely held name in their portfolios. The situation made for some thunderous headlines, but fears of a major impact on the market are exaggerated, found Victoria Thiele.

A wave of ABS issuance kept George Smith on his feet for large parts of March, and it looks like issuers are just getting started. Bankers, investors (and journalists) should prepare for a busy market until the Global ABS conferencein June.

Topics

European SecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritization - CLOsABSSecuritization
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact
GS
George Smith
Reporter
DB
Diana Bravo
US Securitization Reporter
Contact

Related articles
Gift this article