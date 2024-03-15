Why everything works in credit and how the Gilt market is changing

The UK plans to sell £28bn more Gilts from April — the start of its financial year — than last year, at £265.3bn. As a bond issuer, it has been able to rely on what some have called a captive investor base, in particular UK pension funds that cannot buy long-dated sterling assets in such volumes from anywhere else. But their demand is falling. We explain why, and how the UK's Debt Management Office will adapt.

Whatever the future holds, it did not stop the UK from achieving a record order book for a syndication this week. And credit markets are going great guns too. We look at what is driving demand for bank bonds in euros an spot an opportunity for issuers that may be able to do something a little different.

We also investigate the riddle of emerging market bonds — if dedicated funds keep suffering net outflows, then who is behind the record volumes and deal sizes? And what will it take for net inflows to return to the asset class?

