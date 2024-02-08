Special Episode: Dv01’s Vadim Verkhoglyad
PodcastsAnother Fine Mezz podcast

Tom Lemmon
February 08, 2024 05:32 PM

◆ No need to panic for consumer ABS ◆ Trusting your gut with career opportunities ◆ From the USSR to structured finance

radio studio microphone

This week’s episode of Another Fine Mezz with the full team may have come and gone but this bonus episode, is the first in a mini-series where global securitization editor Tom Lemmon, talks to market participants from across US Securitization.

Tom and his guests will focus not only on market trends but also each guest’s career and personal development.

The guinea-pig for the first episode was Vadim Verkhoglyad, head of research at structured finance fintech Dv01.

Verkhoglyad explains why the consumer ABS market has gone much better than some had feared over the past 18 months. He also spoke about how his family moved from the Soviet Union to the US when he was just eight years old and how that led to a career in finance.

Finally, Verkhoglyad gives his thoughts on what to study if you want to make it in the industry.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritizationABSUnited States
