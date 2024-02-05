GlobalCapital launches 2023 ECM Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the launch of its Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2023 and calls for pitches.

The ECM Awards, running in their present form since 2016, are the only bespoke awards dedicated to equity capital markets in EMEA, where they commend innovation and excellence.

Following another tough year for executing trades last year, it is important to recognise who thrived in such difficult markets.

For much of last year, banks were wrestling with a very capricious and reluctant market for IPOs. At the same time, there were few of the big ticket recapitalisations that have kept market participants busy in previous downturns.

This was mitigated somewhat by a significant flow of giant block trades in large cap stocks, as well as healthy IPO issuance in the Middle East, and a modest resurgence of the convertible bond market.

The ECM Awards for Banks of the Year and Deals of the Year will be chosen by GlobalCapital’s editorial team, based on our dedicated research and expertise in ECM, including the merits of Awards pitches.

We invite banks to pitch for the ECM Awards in 13 categories for banks, and for the Deals of the Year (see categories below).

To arrange pitches, please contact Aidan Gregory, equities editor, at aidan.gregory@globalcapital.com or +44 207 779 7365.

The pitching window will be open from Monday, February 5 until Friday, March 8.

We hope you enjoy the Awards and I look forward to discussing the pitches and prospects with you.

The Awards categories are as follows:

Bank Awards

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year

IPO Bank of the Year

Block Trade Bank of the Year

Equity-Linked Bank of the Year

Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising

Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM

ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets

ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

ECM Bank of the Year in France

ECM Bank of the Year in Benelux

ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ECM Bank of the Year in Italy

ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia

ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region

Deals of the Year

Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2022