GlobalCapital launches 2023 ECM Awards
The Awards will celebrate the Banks of the Year and Deals of the Year in EMEA equity capital markets, which were most impressive in a testing year for ECM as central banks battled against inflation
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the launch of its Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2023 and calls for pitches.
The ECM Awards, running in their present form since 2016, are the only bespoke awards dedicated to equity capital markets in EMEA, where they commend innovation and excellence.
Following another tough year for executing trades last year, it is important to recognise who thrived in such difficult markets.
For much of last year, banks were wrestling with a very capricious and reluctant market for IPOs. At the same time, there were few of the big ticket recapitalisations that have kept market participants busy in previous downturns.
This was mitigated somewhat by a significant flow of giant block trades in large cap stocks, as well as healthy IPO issuance in the Middle East, and a modest resurgence of the convertible bond market.
The ECM Awards for Banks of the Year and Deals of the Year will be chosen by GlobalCapital’s editorial team, based on our dedicated research and expertise in ECM, including the merits of Awards pitches.
We invite banks to pitch for the ECM Awards in 13 categories for banks, and for the Deals of the Year (see categories below).
To arrange pitches, please contact Aidan Gregory, equities editor, at aidan.gregory@globalcapital.com or +44 207 779 7365.
The pitching window will be open from Monday, February 5 until Friday, March 8.
The Awards categories are as follows:
Bank Awards
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year
IPO Bank of the Year
Block Trade Bank of the Year
Equity-Linked Bank of the Year
Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising
Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM
ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets
ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
ECM Bank of the Year in France
ECM Bank of the Year in Benelux
ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
ECM Bank of the Year in Italy
ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia
ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region
Deals of the Year
Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2022