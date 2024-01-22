No ECB, no problem

Another week, another episode of Another Fine Mezz with a man down as Tom Lemmon was occupied tackling yet another administrative roadblock on his path to being a proper US employee.

Back in London, Victoria Thiele stood in as host to proudly proclaim herself as a dark horse in the race to be securitization podcaster of the year.

As the newest jet-setter in the podcasting trio, George Smith reported back from a hectic week where he moderated a panel at Euromoney Conference's CEE Securitization Summit in Vienna. Meanwhile, there was a glorious resumption of issuance in the euro ABS market with issuers growing their books and tightening spreads seemingly at will, without a care in the world for the absent ECB.

Slightly less glamorous but no less important, Victoria discussed how the broadly syndicated CLO market is set to launch its counter offensive against the private credit players that have taken so much of its lunch (and airtime) in the past couple of years.

Finally, there was an urgent appeal for specialist Irish mortgage lender Dilosk to add an extra shelf for its RMBS programmes.