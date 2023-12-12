The robots are coming for ABS jobs

This week's episode of Another Fine Mezz went all sci-fi thanks to reporters George Smith and Victoria Thiele.

Intrigued by some survey data on the use of tools like ChatGPT, the question was whether artificial intelligence could start becoming more widely used in securitization We share the answers in this episode.

Meanwhile, host Tom Lemmon endured a manic week at Opal's CLO Summit in Dana Point, California.

As is becoming increasingly common, a lot of talk was around the emergence of private credit in CLOs this year. However, as the sector grows and the market builds around it, expect more scrutiny over liquidity and transparency, particularly if performance starts to wane.

And finally, GlobalCapital's European Securitization Awards 2024 went live this week. To vote and not end up bottom of the pile a la Manchester United, click here.