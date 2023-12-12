The robots are coming for ABS jobs
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Another Fine Mezz podcast

The robots are coming for ABS jobs

Tom Lemmon
George SmithVictoria Thiele
December 12, 2023 09:13 AM
Large menacing red scary robot

◆ Putting the AI in ABS ◆ Middle-market CLOs face more questions

This week's episode of Another Fine Mezz went all sci-fi thanks to reporters George Smith and Victoria Thiele.

Intrigued by some survey data on the use of tools like ChatGPT, the question was whether artificial intelligence could start becoming more widely used in securitization We share the answers in this episode.

Meanwhile, host Tom Lemmon endured a manic week at Opal's CLO Summit in Dana Point, California.

As is becoming increasingly common, a lot of talk was around the emergence of private credit in CLOs this year. However, as the sector grows and the market builds around it, expect more scrutiny over liquidity and transparency, particularly if performance starts to wane.

And finally, GlobalCapital's European Securitization Awards 2024 went live this week. To vote and not end up bottom of the pile a la Manchester United, click here.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz podcast Another Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritizationUS SecuritizationEuropean SecuritizationSecuritization - CLOsSecuritization People and Markets
TL
Tom Lemmon
GS
George Smith
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact

Related articles