The long and winding road to debt relief
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
GlobalCapital Podcast

The long and winding road to debt relief

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge CollardBill Thornhill
November 03, 2023 03:06 PM

◆ The Beatles may have a new, if that is the right word, song but one of their classics sums up Zambia's debt restructuring best ◆ The bank treasurer's dilemma ◆ A new index for the covered bond market

GC1830 Deal carton Zambia.jpg

To say Zambia has had a convoluted route to get to its debt restructuring is something of an understatement. But it has made major progress this week and the deal it has arrived at with bondholders could be a sign of things to come for the many other emerging market countries negotiating debt relief. We delve into the new debt package and assess its pros and cons.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the credit spectrum, we take a look at the dilemma facing covered bond issuers for the month ahead. Their travails are emblematic of those facing funding officials in all corners of the bond market — whether or not taking the opportunity to issue now will be a smart move to get ahead of the pack in January.

We also look into a new index for the covered bond market from JP Morgan and ask if it solves the problem it means to and whether it will be widely adopted.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsSovereignsCovered BondsCartoonThe Sustainable Economy
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact
BT
Bill Thornhill

Related articles