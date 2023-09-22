GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GlobalCapital Podcast

The week the Fed paused

Jon Hay
Mike TurnerVictoria ThieleGeorge Collard
September 22, 2023 06:43 PM
◆ Should markets rejoice or worry? ◆ FIG borrowers are gung-ho ◆ Topping rates poses quandary for EM ◆ CLO investors sort sheep from goats

After the Federal Reserve broke its trend by keeping rates steady, capital markets of all stripes wrestled this week with one question: what happens next to interest rates? Each market had its own interpretation, and they were surprisingly different.

Public sector bond specialists worried about how the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank’s ambiguous behaviour will affect deal appetite. Financial institutions are loving it and cracking on early with next year’s funding, while corporate borrowers are finding investors want just one thing: spread.

For emerging markets the stakes are much higher and the gambles issuers have to make much riskier. And we hear from the European CLO market, where investors are beginning to do what might seem obvious: distinguish between different CLO managers.

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastSSAFIGCorporate BondsEmerging MarketsSecuritization - CLOsLeveraged LoansSyndicated Loans
JH
Jon Hay
MT
Mike Turner
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - Equities
Contact
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact

