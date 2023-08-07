New power for the PRA, new life for CLOs

Regular podcast host Tom Lemmon was away for another week, but Victoria Thiele and George Smith held the fort to bring you a brand new episode of Another Fine Mezz.

The UK government is handing the power to make securitization rules over to the FCA and PRA. Market participants are pleased by the prospect of speedier processes and speculate about life after EU regulation.

Apollo plots the first European CLO reset in a year. A dozen other issuers that priced at spreads above 200bp in the terrible market last year could follow.

Last but not least, an odd detail of business credit card securitization reminded George of Victoria’s story about middle market CLOs two weeks ago.