MDBs warm to G20 capital push and better prospects for Turkey

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge CollardGeorge Smith
July 21, 2023 01:34 PM
◆ G20 tries again for MDBs to do more ◆ The investment case for Turkey after UAE steps in ◆ Will the CMBS revival be stunted?

Multilateral development banks, which borrow money from the bond market at triple-A rates to fund projects in the developing world, are the subject of great scrutiny as the world claws its way out of the pandemic and grapples with climate change.

The G20, which met this week in India, is urging them to raise more on the capital markets to lend greater support in the developing world. This week, we reveal how these financially conservative institutions are coming round to the G20’s way of thinking after much initial resistance. We discuss why and what that means for the capital markets.

Meanwhile, the UAE has made a huge financial commitment to help Turkey as it recovers from devastating earthquakes in February. We took the opportunity to examine how that and president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, re-elected in May, might be changing international investors’ views on the country.

Finally, the European CMBS market is making a comeback. We discuss how but more importantly, what structural impediments limit this asset class from reaching its full potential.

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsSupras and agenciesCMBSThe Sustainable Economy
