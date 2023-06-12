Is AI worth the hype in capital markets?

Artificial intelligence might not have made it far past drafting generic deal pitches and finding a list of comparable bonds just yet but that, it could be argued, is already a chunk of what junior bankers do when they are learning the ropes.

As yet unable to solve some of the more serious inefficiencies in the capital markets industry yet, the use and uses of AI are surely only going to grow. We look at what the consequences of that might be on jobs and how business is done.

Meanwhile, legislators in New York are working through reforms to sovereign debt restructuring laws that would enforce the inclusion of private investors. We examine the perils of doing so.

Finally, Western Australia priced a huge debut green bond last week. The state has a huge mining industry that does environmental harm. We find out why none of the proceeds of the bond will go directly on reducing its impact.