The greatest capital markets comeback of all

European securitization has been in something of an open prison, GlobalCapital argued this week, since the 2008 financial crisis. But the end of central bank funding schemes — themselves an indirect consequence of that crisis, which securitization carried the can for — means that ABS could be about to break out. We examine the market to see if it is going to rediscover its pre-crisis heyday.

It will be a key funding source for banks, which this week showed how well they are recovering from the March madness that claimed Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. But, as we discover, the market still bears scars.

Meanwhile, new additions to the EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities are proving just as controversial as what was already in there. And finally, we work out why so many Australian companies hit the European corporate bond market this week and discuss the implications.