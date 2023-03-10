GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
GlobalCapital Podcast

The sick ECM of Europe

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayMike TurnerAidan Gregory
March 10, 2023 01:40 PM
Share

- Hand wringing at the end of Arm saga - Green bond rebirth for corporate issuers - Getting private money into development finance - Lenders look to engage Europe’s telcos

Jonathan's Coffee House, London, 1763. Artist: HO Neal. Image shot 1763. Exact date unknown.

Arm gave the UK equity capital markets a slap this week when it opted to list in New York rather than the celebrated microchip designer’s home exchange in London, despite huge efforts to persuade it to do otherwise. It has prompted a lot of soul searching about the state of the UK as a listing venue but we question if things are really that bad, or if the UK is even being judged against the right peers.

There has also been a resurgence in corporate green bond issuance as the market starts to find fault in sustainability-linked bonds. We look at what is driving the trend back to the OG of ESG-themed securities and what companies’ labelled funding mixtures will look like in future.

One of the biggest problems in global development is the mobilisation of private capital. We report this week on how a new fund is looking to solve the problem and what other solutions the capital markets have come up with to bridge what some reckon is a $2.6tr gap that needs to be bridged for the world to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Finally, we investigate the telecoms sector, which promises to be a big source of lending activity for banks in Europe this year if only something would stop holding it up.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Tags

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastSRIResponsible InvestmentGreen and Social BondsCorporate BondsEquitySyndicated Loans
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Frequent Issuers Managing Editor GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
MT
Mike Turner
AG
Aidan Gregory

Related articles