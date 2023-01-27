GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GlobalCapital Podcast

An equity capital markets mystery and Europe's 180 on securitization

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayVictoria ThieleTom Lemmon
January 27, 2023 04:29 PM
- What’s up with ECM? - European politicians suddenly love securitization again - Adani versus Hindenburg Research and what it means for Adani’s banks

The equity capital markets were supposed to have been alive with deals this January — bond markets certainly have been — but very little has happened. We investigate who is to blame and when we might see some action.

Meanwhile, European politicians and officials have stigmatised the securitization market after its part in the 2008 financial crisis. All of a sudden, as a letter from French and German politicians and leaked to GlobalCapital reveals, they agree with the banks that many of the rules that tame this market are a hindrance. We look at what they are calling for and why they’ve had such a big change of heart.

Finally, Adani Group, the Indian industrial conglomerate, has come under a short attack by activist hedge fund, Hindenburg Research. We look at what Hindenburg is alleging and Adani’s response but also what it means for the banks in the capital markets that serve Adani.

