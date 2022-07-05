Covered Bonds Awards 2022: survey now open

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce that the survey for its Covered Bond Awards 2022 is open. Congratulations to all those who made it to the shortlists. We trust that you will only answer those questions based on your personal knowledge. Your vote will remain strictly confidential.

Awards Period

The awards take account of business conducted in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022, and not just this calendar year.

Poll closes

The voting period will end at 5pm BST on Friday, August 5.

Rules

• Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated for, is not permitted.

• Voting for your own institution is not permitted.

• One vote per institution.

• Banks within a single network will be considered as a single institution.

• The first vote from an institution is the one that counts, unless your institution has contacted Bill Thornhill, covered bonds editor, to specify otherwise.

Who can vote

• Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond from August 2021 to July 2022.

• Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months.

• Investors will have bought covered bonds between July 2021 and August 2022 with the more active getting a larger weighting.

Best Pioneering Deal

Caja Rural Navarra - (Green Mortgage) €500m 0.75% Feb 2029

BayernLB - (Public Rail) €500m 2.5% Jun 2032

NN Bank - (Green Mortgage) Soft bullet consent + €500m May 2027

Arion Banki - €300m May 2026

Deutsche KreditBank - (Berlin Social Housing) €500m May 2032

Carige Banca - €750m 0.625% Oct 2028

Best Dollar Deal

Bank of Nova Scotia -$3.5bn 1.188% Oct 2026

LBBW - $750m 1.875% Feb 2025 (Green Mortgage)

Westpac - $1.75bn 1.552% Sep 2026

Santander UK - $1bn 3.213% Jun 2026

Royal Bank of Canada - $2.5bn 1.05% Sep 2026

Best Euro Deal

Bank of Montreal - €2.75bn 0.125% Jan 2027

Nordea - €1.5bn 1% Mar 2029

ABN Amro - €1.5bn 0.4% Sep 2041

La Banque Postale - €750m 1.625% Dec 2030 (Green Mortgage)

Société Générale - €1.25bn 1.75% May 2034 + €1.75bn 1.275% May 2028

Deal of the Year

Bank of Nova Scotia - $3.5bn 1.188% Oct 2026

Bank of Montreal - €2.75bn 0.125% Jan 2027

Société Générale - €1.25bn 1.75% May 2034 + €1.75bn 1.275% May 2028

Bank of Nova Scotia - €1.25bn 0.375% Mar 2030 + £1.3bn Jan 2026

Helaba - €1.25bn 0.01% July 2027 + €1bn 0.5% Jan 2037

Best ESG Issuer

Berlin Hyp

Yorkshire Building Society

BPCE

Caffil

Kookmin Bank

Best Euro Issuer

BPCE Group

ING Group

Caffil

Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale

Issuer of the Year

Bank of Nova Scotia

BPCE

Bank of Montreal

CIBC

Santander Group

Best Covered Bond Research

No shortlist

Best Liquidity Provider

No shortlist

Best Bank for Distribution

DZ Bank

NordLB

Helaba

Erste Group

Danske Bank

Best Bank for Structuring and ALM

Barclays

HSBC

Credit Suisse

BNP Paribas

NatWest Markets

Best Bank for ESG Issuers

Credit Agricole

ING

LBBW

NatWest Markets

ABN Amro

Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

Natixis

UniCredit

ING

Erste Group

Barclays

Best Syndicate Bank

UniCredit

Crédit Agricole

BNP Paribas

Natixis

Deutsche Bank

Best Sterling Lead Manager

NatWest Markets

HSBC

Barclays

Credit Suisse

Royal Bank of Canada

Best Dollar Lead Manager

Royal Bank of Canada

UBS

Credit Suisse

Citi

Standard Chartered Bank

Best Euro Lead Manager

LBBW

UniCredit

Natixis

Crédit Agricole

DZ Bank

House of the Year

LBBW

HSBC

Credit Suisse

UniCredit

UBS

Investor of the Year

Norges

Nordea IM

Korean Investment Corp

Bank of New York

Commerzbank Treasury

Best Syndicate Banker

Credit Agricole // Vincent Hoarau

Natixis // Cedric Perrier

Deutsche Bank // Zuzana Stockton

Credit Suisse // Shashank Tandon

DZ Bank // Christoph Alenfeld

Editor’s Choice

No shortlist

Best ESG rating agency

MSCI

ISS

Sustainalytics

Moody's

Vigeo Eires

Best Law firm

Mayer Brown

NautaDutilh

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Wolf Theiss

VOTE HERE

globalcapitalcoveredbonds.awardsplatform.com

If you have any questions please contact bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com