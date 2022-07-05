Covered Bonds Awards 2022: survey now open
It's time to vote for the best in covered bonds
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce that the survey for its Covered Bond Awards 2022 is open. Congratulations to all those who made it to the shortlists. We trust that you will only answer those questions based on your personal knowledge. Your vote will remain strictly confidential.
Awards Period
The awards take account of business conducted in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022, and not just this calendar year.
Poll closes
The voting period will end at 5pm BST on Friday, August 5.
Rules
• Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated for, is not permitted.
• Voting for your own institution is not permitted.
• One vote per institution.
• Banks within a single network will be considered as a single institution.
• The first vote from an institution is the one that counts, unless your institution has contacted Bill Thornhill, covered bonds editor, to specify otherwise.
Who can vote
• Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond from August 2021 to July 2022.
• Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months.
• Investors will have bought covered bonds between July 2021 and August 2022 with the more active getting a larger weighting.
Best Pioneering Deal
Caja Rural Navarra - (Green Mortgage) €500m 0.75% Feb 2029
BayernLB - (Public Rail) €500m 2.5% Jun 2032
NN Bank - (Green Mortgage) Soft bullet consent + €500m May 2027
Arion Banki - €300m May 2026
Deutsche KreditBank - (Berlin Social Housing) €500m May 2032
Carige Banca - €750m 0.625% Oct 2028
Best Debut Deal
Kookmin Bank - €500m 0.048 Oct 2026 (Green mortgage)
Berlin Hyp - €750m 1.75% May 2029 (Berlin Social Housing)
Iccrea Banca - €500m 0.01% Sep 2028
Equitable Bank - €350m 0.01% Sep 2024
PKO Bank Hip - €500m 2.125% Jun 2025 (Green Mortgage)
Best Sterling Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia - £1.5bn Mar 2025
Bank of Montreal - £1.5bn Sep 2026
UOB - £850n Sep 2026
NAB - £1.5bn Dec 2025
Santander UK - £1.5bn Mar 2026
Best Dollar Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia -$3.5bn 1.188% Oct 2026
LBBW - $750m 1.875% Feb 2025 (Green Mortgage)
Westpac - $1.75bn 1.552% Sep 2026
Santander UK - $1bn 3.213% Jun 2026
Royal Bank of Canada - $2.5bn 1.05% Sep 2026
Deal of the Year
Bank of Nova Scotia - $3.5bn 1.188% Oct 2026
Bank of Montreal - €2.75bn 0.125% Jan 2027
Société Générale - €1.25bn 1.75% May 2034 + €1.75bn 1.275% May 2028
Bank of Nova Scotia - €1.25bn 0.375% Mar 2030 + £1.3bn Jan 2026
Helaba - €1.25bn 0.01% July 2027 + €1bn 0.5% Jan 2037
Best ESG Issuer
Berlin Hyp
Yorkshire Building Society
BPCE
Caffil
Kookmin Bank
Best Euro Issuer
BPCE Group
ING Group
Caffil
Royal Bank of Canada
Société Générale
Issuer of the Year
Bank of Nova Scotia
BPCE
Bank of Montreal
CIBC
Santander Group
Best Covered Bond Research
No shortlist
Best Liquidity Provider
No shortlist
Best Bank for Distribution
DZ Bank
NordLB
Helaba
Erste Group
Danske Bank
Best Bank for Structuring and ALM
Barclays
HSBC
Credit Suisse
BNP Paribas
NatWest Markets
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Credit Agricole
ING
LBBW
NatWest Markets
ABN Amro
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
Natixis
UniCredit
ING
Erste Group
Barclays
Best Syndicate Bank
UniCredit
Crédit Agricole
BNP Paribas
Natixis
Deutsche Bank
Best Sterling Lead Manager
NatWest Markets
HSBC
Barclays
Credit Suisse
Royal Bank of Canada
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Royal Bank of Canada
UBS
Credit Suisse
Citi
Standard Chartered Bank
Best Euro Lead Manager
LBBW
UniCredit
Natixis
Crédit Agricole
DZ Bank
House of the Year
LBBW
HSBC
Credit Suisse
UniCredit
UBS
Investor of the Year
Norges
Nordea IM
Korean Investment Corp
Bank of New York
Commerzbank Treasury
Best Syndicate Banker
Credit Agricole // Vincent Hoarau
Natixis // Cedric Perrier
Deutsche Bank // Zuzana Stockton
Credit Suisse // Shashank Tandon
DZ Bank // Christoph Alenfeld
Editor’s Choice
No shortlist
Best ESG rating agency
MSCI
ISS
Sustainalytics
Moody's
Vigeo Eires
Best Law firm
Mayer Brown
NautaDutilh
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Wolf Theiss
VOTE HERE
globalcapitalcoveredbonds.awardsplatform.com
If you have any questions please contact bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com