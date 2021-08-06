Tocumen flies through guidance to push out amortisations
Panama City airport Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen defied what bankers and investors had described as an unenthusiastic early-August bond market to attract a large book on a dual tranche deal on Thursday. Demand was sticky enough for the issuer to price $1.855bn of new debt inside guidance, enabling Tocumen to gain important liquidity relief.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: