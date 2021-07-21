All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Emerging MarketsEM LatAm

Peru’s Buenaventura shrugs off Castillo win to price through guidance

by Oliver West
July 21, 2021 05:00 AM
Pedro Castillo, Peru, Peru Libre, campaign, LatAm, Lima, elections, 575

Mining firm Compañía de Minas Buenaventura sent a strong message about Peruvian companies’ access to capital markets on Tuesday, pricing its debut bond issue through guidance the day after Pedro Castillo — a leftist teacher who has pledged to hike taxes on miners and redraft the country’s constitution — was confirmed as Peru’s next president.

EM LatAm AmericasLatAm BondsEmerging MarketsPeruLatAmAll Global Capital contentCartoonLatin America
Oliver West
Last updated on July 23, 2021 02:12 AM
