Peru
Peruvian generation company to repurchase $145m of 2027s
Natural gas liquefaction plant hit by stoppages
As sustainability-linked bond issuance gains momentum in emerging markets, questions are being asked about the product and its potential for innovation. The next iteration could see a feature already accepted in the loan market but not yet in bonds: a margin step-down.
Peru-headquartered San Miguel Industrias, known as SMI Group, which produces plastic packaging across Latin America, sold a sustainability-linked bond on Monday. The trade is the latest in a long string of Latin American issuers embracing the innovative format.
Mining firm Compañía de Minas Buenaventura sent a strong message about Peruvian companies’ access to capital markets on Tuesday, pricing its debut bond issue through guidance the day after Pedro Castillo — a leftist teacher who has pledged to hike taxes on miners and redraft the country’s constitution — was confirmed as Peru’s next president.
SMI Group, which makes plastic packaging in nine Latin American countries, began investor calls on Tuesday ahead of a proposed sustainability-linked bond.
Peru published its sustainable bond framework on Friday, after the finance ministry issued a resolution approving the document and therefore paving the way for the incoming government to issue what would be the country’s first sovereign ESG bond.
Continued strong inflows into emerging markets debt funds are encouraging riskier Latin American companies to turn to debt markets for funding — even as political risks weigh heavily on the outlook for certain credits. While some buyers think they are picking up rare bargains, others are concerned that they’re becoming overexposed to the region.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura will provide a stern test of appetite for Peruvian risk under new leftist president Pedro Castillo this week as it seeks an inaugural bond issue that it will use to repay a tax liability.
Peruvian power generation company Orazul has launched a tender offer for a portion of its 2027 bonds and will use proceeds from last year’s sale of its transmission businesses to fund the liability management. Fitch had anticipated the prepayment of the notes back in August 2020, when it placed Orazul’s credit rating on positive watch.
Moody’s has placed Peruvian miner Compañía de Minas Buenaventura’s B1 rating on review for downgrade, just as the company prepares a debut bond issue to repay a tax liability that has sharply increased its debt.
Latin American bond bankers expect several new deals to be announced after the May 31 Memorial Day holiday in the US, as borrowers look to get ahead of potential noise regarding the Federal Reserve tapering its policy stimulus. But investors appeared ambivalent this week about the prospect of a wave of new supply.