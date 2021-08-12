All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Peru

    EM LatAm
    Orazul finds buyback demand after amending offer
    Oliver West, August 12, 2021
    Peruvian generation company to repurchase $145m of 2027s
    EM LatAm
    Peru LNG suffers double downgrade
    Oliver West, August 12, 2021
    Natural gas liquefaction plant hit by stoppages
    EM LatAm
    SLB momentum in EM triggers debate over pricing innovation
    Mariam Meskin, July 29, 2021
    As sustainability-linked bond issuance gains momentum in emerging markets, questions are being asked about the product and its potential for innovation. The next iteration could see a feature already accepted in the loan market but not yet in bonds: a margin step-down.
    EM LatAm
    Plastic fantastic: SMI joins ring of LatAm SLB issuers
    Mariam Meskin, July 27, 2021
    Peru-headquartered San Miguel Industrias, known as SMI Group, which produces plastic packaging across Latin America, sold a sustainability-linked bond on Monday. The trade is the latest in a long string of Latin American issuers embracing the innovative format.
    EM LatAm
    Peru’s Buenaventura shrugs off Castillo win to price through guidance
    Oliver West, July 21, 2021
    Mining firm Compañía de Minas Buenaventura sent a strong message about Peruvian companies’ access to capital markets on Tuesday, pricing its debut bond issue through guidance the day after Pedro Castillo — a leftist teacher who has pledged to hike taxes on miners and redraft the country’s constitution — was confirmed as Peru’s next president.
    EM LatAm
    LatAm plastic producer packages up SLB
    Oliver West, July 21, 2021
    SMI Group, which makes plastic packaging in nine Latin American countries, began investor calls on Tuesday ahead of a proposed sustainability-linked bond.
    EM LatAm
    Peru approves sustainable bond framework
    Oliver West, July 19, 2021
    Peru published its sustainable bond framework on Friday, after the finance ministry issued a resolution approving the document and therefore paving the way for the incoming government to issue what would be the country’s first sovereign ESG bond.
    EM LatAm
    Riskier LatAm corps brave bonds amid political upheaval
    Oliver West, July 15, 2021
    Continued strong inflows into emerging markets debt funds are encouraging riskier Latin American companies to turn to debt markets for funding — even as political risks weigh heavily on the outlook for certain credits. While some buyers think they are picking up rare bargains, others are concerned that they’re becoming overexposed to the region.
    EM LatAm
    Buenaventura to test post-election Peru appetite
    Oliver West, July 13, 2021
    Compañía de Minas Buenaventura will provide a stern test of appetite for Peruvian risk under new leftist president Pedro Castillo this week as it seeks an inaugural bond issue that it will use to repay a tax liability.
    EM LatAm
    Orazul to deleverage with buyback of 2027s
    Oliver West, June 28, 2021
    Peruvian power generation company Orazul has launched a tender offer for a portion of its 2027 bonds and will use proceeds from last year’s sale of its transmission businesses to fund the liability management. Fitch had anticipated the prepayment of the notes back in August 2020, when it placed Orazul’s credit rating on positive watch.
    EM LatAm
    Peru’s Buenaventura hit with rating review ahead of debut
    Oliver West, June 01, 2021
    Moody’s has placed Peruvian miner Compañía de Minas Buenaventura’s B1 rating on review for downgrade, just as the company prepares a debut bond issue to repay a tax liability that has sharply increased its debt.
    EM LatAm
    LatAm preps June deal rush as PetroRio returns
    Oliver West, May 27, 2021
    Latin American bond bankers expect several new deals to be announced after the May 31 Memorial Day holiday in the US, as borrowers look to get ahead of potential noise regarding the Federal Reserve tapering its policy stimulus. But investors appeared ambivalent this week about the prospect of a wave of new supply.
