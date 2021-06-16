SSA bond awards 2021 — the winners
GlobalCapital is delighted to present the winners for this year's Sovereign, Supranational and Agency bond awards.
This year's Awards cover the period from July 2020 to March 2021. During those nine months, borrowers in the SSA market have faced a bewildering variety of new threats and challenges, all while fulfilling some of the largest funding requirements in history.
Borrowers have needed nerve and foresight to face down these challenges, as well as advice and support from their bankers to help them navigate the rapidly shifting landscape.
This year we announced our results in a virtual ceremony, available to view here.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, which are listed below:
Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bond Awards
SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
2 BNP Paribas
3 Citigroup
Coming Force in SSA Bonds
BMO Capital Markets
2 TD Securities
3= Danske Bank, NatWest Markets
Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets
2 HSBC
3 BNP Paribas
Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
Bank of America, TD Securities
(joint winners)
2 JP Morgan
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
JP Morgan
2 HSBC
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
BNP Paribas
2 JP Morgan
3 Crédit Agricole
Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
Barclays
2 RBC Capital Markets
3 NatWest Markets
Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies
Danske Bank, RBC Capital Markets
(joint winners)
2 TD Securities
3 Nordea
Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market
2 BMO Capital Markets
3 TD Securities
Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market
Daiwa
2 Nomura
3 MUFG
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Crédit Agricole
Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions
RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities
(joint winners)
2= Citi, Bank of America, HSBC
SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker
Ebba Wexler, Citigroup
2 François Planque, Bank of America
3 Hector Snuggs, HSBC
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
Asif Sherani, HSBC
2 Keith Price, JP Morgan
3 Benjamin Moulle, Crédit Agricole
Rising Star SSA Bond Banker
Alexander Malitsky, TD Securities
2 Clark Gard, JP Morgan
3 Tim Pinchen, Barclays
SSA BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
European Investment Bank
2 European Union
3 World Bank
Most Innovative SSA Issuer
World Bank
2 European Investment Bank
3 Germany
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
Italy
2 UK
3 Spain
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team
European Investment Bank
2 EU
3 World Bank
Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team
KfW
2 Unédic
3 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team
BNG Bank
2 Agence Française de Développement
3 Kommunalbanken Norge
Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team
North Rhine-Westphalia
2 Ontario
3 Quebec
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
European Investment Bank
2 European Union
3 World Bank
Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Germany
2 France
3 Italy
Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
KfW
2 Société du Grand Paris
3 Cades
Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
North Rhine-Westphalia
2 Ile-de-France
3 MuniFin
Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
World Bank
2 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
3 International Finance Corp
Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank
(joint winners)
2 World Bank
3 International Finance Corp
SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
Davide Iacovoni, Italy
2 Martin Duffell, UK
3 Anthony Requin, France
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
Andrea Dore, World Bank
2 Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank
3 Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank
Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann, KfW
2 Bart van Dooren, BNG
3 Jörg Graupner, KfW
SSA AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
Pimco
2 BlackRock
3 Amundi
Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
Clifford Chance
2 Linklaters
3 Allen & Overy
Best SSA Bond Trading Platform
2 Bloomberg
3 JP Morgan
Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations
2 Agora
3 DirectBooks