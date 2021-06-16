SSA bond awards 2021 — the winners

This year's Awards cover the period from July 2020 to March 2021. During those nine months, borrowers in the SSA market have faced a bewildering variety of new threats and challenges, all while fulfilling some of the largest funding requirements in history.

Borrowers have needed nerve and foresight to face down these challenges, as well as advice and support from their bankers to help them navigate the rapidly shifting landscape.

This year we announced our results in a virtual ceremony, available to view here.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, which are listed below:

Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bond Awards

SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Citigroup

Coming Force in SSA Bonds

BMO Capital Markets

2 TD Securities

3= Danske Bank, NatWest Markets

Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole

2 HSBC

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Bank of America, TD Securities

(joint winners)

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

Barclays

2 RBC Capital Markets

3 NatWest Markets

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

Danske Bank, RBC Capital Markets

(joint winners)

2 TD Securities

3 Nordea

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market

RBC Capital Markets

2 BMO Capital Markets

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market

Daiwa

2 Nomura

3 MUFG

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Crédit Agricole



Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions

RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities

(joint winners)

2= Citi, Bank of America, HSBC

SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Ebba Wexler, Citigroup

2 François Planque, Bank of America

3 Hector Snuggs, HSBC

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Asif Sherani, HSBC

2 Keith Price, JP Morgan

3 Benjamin Moulle, Crédit Agricole

Rising Star SSA Bond Banker

Alexander Malitsky, TD Securities

2 Clark Gard, JP Morgan

3 Tim Pinchen, Barclays

SSA BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

World Bank

2 European Investment Bank

3 Germany

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

Italy

2 UK

3 Spain

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 EU

3 World Bank

Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

KfW

2 Unédic

3 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

BNG Bank

2 Agence Française de Développement

3 Kommunalbanken Norge

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ontario

3 Quebec

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Germany

2 France

3 Italy

Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

KfW

2 Société du Grand Paris

3 Cades

Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ile-de-France

3 MuniFin

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

World Bank

2 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

3 International Finance Corp

Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank

(joint winners)

2 World Bank

3 International Finance Corp

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Davide Iacovoni, Italy

2 Martin Duffell, UK

3 Anthony Requin, France

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Andrea Dore, World Bank

2 Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank

3 Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann, KfW

2 Bart van Dooren, BNG

3 Jörg Graupner, KfW

SSA AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

Pimco

2 BlackRock

3 Amundi

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Clifford Chance

2 Linklaters

3 Allen & Overy

Best SSA Bond Trading Platform

Tradeweb

2 Bloomberg

3 JP Morgan

Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations

Origin Documentation

2 Agora

3 DirectBooks