SSA

SSA bond awards 2021 — the winners

Lewis McLellan
June 16, 2021 11:45 AM
GlobalCapital is delighted to present the winners for this year's Sovereign, Supranational and Agency bond awards.

This year's Awards cover the period from July 2020 to March 2021. During those nine months, borrowers in the SSA market have faced a bewildering variety of new threats and challenges, all while fulfilling some of the largest funding requirements in history.

Borrowers have needed nerve and foresight to face down these challenges, as well as advice and support from their bankers to help them navigate the rapidly shifting landscape.

This year we announced our results in a virtual ceremony, available to view here

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, which are listed below:

 

Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bond Awards 

 

SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS



Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Citigroup

 

Coming Force in SSA Bonds

BMO Capital Markets

2 TD Securities

3= Danske Bank, NatWest Markets

 

Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole

2 HSBC

3 BNP Paribas

 

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Bank of America, TD Securities

(joint winners)

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

 

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

 

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Crédit Agricole

 

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Bank of America

 

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

Barclays

2 RBC Capital Markets

3 NatWest Markets

 

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

Danske Bank, RBC Capital Markets

(joint winners)

2 TD Securities

3 Nordea

 

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market

RBC Capital Markets

2 BMO Capital Markets

3 TD Securities

 

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market

Daiwa

2 Nomura

3 MUFG

 

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Crédit Agricole


Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions

RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities

(joint winners)

2= Citi, Bank of America, HSBC

 

SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS

 

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Ebba Wexler, Citigroup

2 François Planque, Bank of America

3 Hector Snuggs, HSBC

 

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Asif Sherani, HSBC

2 Keith Price, JP Morgan

3 Benjamin Moulle, Crédit Agricole

 

Rising Star SSA Bond Banker

Alexander Malitsky, TD Securities

2 Clark Gard, JP Morgan

3 Tim Pinchen, Barclays

 

SSA BORROWER AWARDS



Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

 

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

World Bank

2 European Investment Bank

3 Germany

 

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

Italy

2 UK

3 Spain

 

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 EU

3 World Bank

 

Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

KfW

2 Unédic

3 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

 

Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

BNG Bank

2 Agence Française de Développement

3 Kommunalbanken Norge

 

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ontario

3 Quebec

 

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

 

Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Germany

2 France

3 Italy

 

Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

KfW

2 Société du Grand Paris

3 Cades

 

Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ile-de-France

3 MuniFin

 

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

World Bank

2 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

3 International Finance Corp

 

Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank

(joint winners)

2 World Bank

3 International Finance Corp

 

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

 

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Davide Iacovoni, Italy

2 Martin Duffell, UK

3 Anthony Requin, France

 

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Andrea Dore, World Bank

2 Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank

3 Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank

 

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann, KfW

2 Bart van Dooren, BNG

3 Jörg Graupner, KfW

 

SSA AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

 

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

Pimco

2 BlackRock

3 Amundi

 

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Clifford Chance

2 Linklaters

3 Allen & Overy

 

Best SSA Bond Trading Platform

Tradeweb

2 Bloomberg

3 JP Morgan

 

Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations

Origin Documentation

2 Agora

3 DirectBooks

Lewis McLellan
Last updated on January 18, 2022 08:49 AM
