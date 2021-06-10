All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Corporate BondsCorp Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital Bond Awards — less than a week to go!

GlobalCapital
June 10, 2021 10:15 PM
Share
GC Bond Awards 2021 575x375

Join us as GlobalCapital announces the winners of its Bond Awards 2021 — including our Socially Responsible Investment Awards — in our online ceremony on Wednesday, June 16 at 3pm London time, 4pm CEST, 10am NY time.

Find out which banks, issuers, investors and other market participants have most impressed you, the market, in our online poll which determines the Awards, and hear from some of the winners.

We will also be announcing two Lifetime Achievement Awards — both for distinguished figures in the bond market issuer community. 

We hope you will join us. Please register in advance at the link below.

https://www.involved.events/registration/index.php?key=mcWydL&pKey=FPDBFNARJLDZQUPUVVVWDJBNHT4VAEDXJ89ZVV8VZKZK4K09

Tags

Corp Polls and Awards Corp Polls and AwardsEM Polls and AwardsSSAPolls and AwardsEmerging MarketsSupras and agenciesFIGCorporate BondsSSA Polls and AwardsFIG Polls and AwardsAwards
GlobalCapital
Last updated on January 18, 2022 08:49 AM
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree