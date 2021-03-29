GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2021: the poll is open
GlobalCapital today launches the poll to determine our Bond Awards 2021, to commend the outstanding achievements in an exceptionally busy time for capital markets, and we invite you to vote.
The Bond Awards are recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets which are based on voting by issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants. This means they reflect the market’s opinion of which borrowers, banks and other players were most impressive in how they handled markets and innovated within them.
We would be delighted if you would share your thoughts and knowledge of the market by voting online here:
https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90330039/The-GlobalCapital-Bond-Awards-2021
In 2020, the Bond Awards were interrupted by the coronavirus in March and then relaunched in June when markets had recovered from the initial shock. That meant they covered the unusually long period of March 2019 to June 2020.
This year we are keen to get back closer to our normal schedule, giving the Awards in the summer. This year’s Awards are therefore for performance in the nine month period July 2020 to March 2021.
The poll is open until April 15 and GlobalCapital will announce the winners on June 15.
One of the most influential developments in the market in the past year has been the rise to even greater prominence of socially responsible funding. SRI bonds are now so important for so many issuers that it no longer seems right for this aspect of the market not to be reflected in the Bond Awards.
Taking that into account, we have decided to cease giving separate SRI Awards, as we had for several years, and to combine these with the main Bond Awards. There are specific categories for SRI issuers, investment banks, investors and other service providers within the Bond Awards.
As usual, the poll has four parts, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency, Financial Institution, Corporate and Emerging Market Bonds.
Investment banks vote for the best issuers and issuers for the best banks. Other market participants can also vote, and there are awards for the best issuers, rating agencies, law firms and other market participants.
In the emerging markets poll, banks are also invited to vote for the best banks.
A full list of the categories is below for your reference.
We hope you enjoy the Awards. Please get in touch if you have any questions, as follows:
Toby Fildes, managing editor toby.fildes@globalcapital.com
SSAs — Lewis McLellan lewis.mclellan@globalcapital.com
Corporate bonds and SRI — Jon Hay jon.hay@globalcapital.com
Financial institutions — Tyler Davies tyler.davies@globalcapital.com
CEEMEA emerging markets — Mariam Meskin mariam.meskin@globalcapital.com
Latin America emerging markets — Oliver West oliver.west@globalcapital.com
Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bonds
SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
Coming Force in SSA Bonds
(this Award is for the bank whose presence in the market has strengthened most impressively)
Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies
(Australian dollars, Nordic currencies etc)
Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market
(includes Canadian dollar bonds for any issuer and Canadian issuers in any currency)
Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market
(includes yen bonds for any issuer and Japanese issuers in any currency)
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions
SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
Rising Star SSA Bond Banker
(this award is for an individual with less than 10 years’ investment banking experience)
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
SSA BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
Most Innovative SSA Issuer
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team
Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team
Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team
Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions
SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
OTHER SSA AWARDS
Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
(This award is for a firm.)
Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
Best SSA Bond Trading Platform
Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations
Financial Institution Bonds
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institutions Bonds
Coming Force in Financial Institutions Bonds
Most Impressive Financial Institutions Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institutions Capital
Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institutions Debt
Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive FIG House in Euros
Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars
Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling
Most Impressive FIG House in Yen
Most Impressive FIG House in Niche Currencies
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker
Rising Star FIG Bond Banker
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower
Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt
Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer
Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official
Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official
OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AWARDS
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds
Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds
Corporate Bonds
CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds
Coming Force in Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Swiss Francs
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Sustainability-Linked Finance
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives
Bank Most Willing to Underwrite Corporate Bonds
Best Provider of Secondary Liquidity for Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Corporate Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds
CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Debt Capital Markets Banker
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker
Rising Star Corporate Bond Banker
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Comeback after Covid-19 Pandemic
Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies
Most Innovative Corporate Borrower
Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer
Best Corporate Issuer at using Liability Management
Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond issuer
Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team
CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARD
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official
OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS
Best Debt Advisory Firm for Corporate Bonds
Most Influential Investor in Corporate Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds
Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds
Emerging Market Bonds
EM BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
(investment banks are invited to vote for the EM investment bank Awards)
Most Impressive Bank for CEE Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Russian, CIS and former CIS Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for CEE Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds
Most Impressive Investment Bank for CEEMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Latin American Green/SRI Capital Markets
EM BOND BANKER AWARDS
(investment banks are invited to vote for the EM bond banker Awards)
Most Impressive Emerging Market Origination Banker
Most Impressive Emerging Market Syndicate Banker
Rising Star Emerging Market Bond Banker
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
EM BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer
Most Impressive CEE Issuer
Most Impressive Russian, CIS and former CIS Issuer
Most Impressive Middle East Sovereign Issuer
Most Impressive Middle East Bank Issuer
Most Impressive Middle East Corporate Issuer
Most Impressive African Issuer
Most Impressive CEEMEA Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Sovereign Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Bank Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Corporate Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Green/SRI Debt Issuer
Most Impressive Emerging Market Debut Issuer
(this Award is for an issuer that has issued bonds for the first time, not an established issuer that has entered a new market)
EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive CEE Funding Official
Most Impressive Middle East Funding Official
Most Impressive African Funding Official
Most Impressive Latin American Funding Official
OTHER EM AWARDS
Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds
Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds
CROSS-ASSET SRI ISSUERS
(investment banks to be sent these to vote on separately, offline)
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Social or Sustainability Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official
Best-Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal or Impact Reporting
GENERAL SRI AWARDS
(investment banks to be sent these to vote on separately, offline)
Most Influential Champion of the Green, Social and Sustainable Finance Market
Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market
Most Valuable Innovation for the Social and Sustainability Finance Market
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investor
Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency
Most Impressive Environmental Impact Consultant
Best Green/SRI Law Firm