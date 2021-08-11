Fears of further pain in El Salvador as widening fails to lure buyers
Even after a hefty slump in its bond prices in recent weeks, investors are failing to see value in El Salvador as doubts grow around a much-needed IMF programme. Some believe there could be further downside - despite Bank of America taking a positive view on the country in a report that was enthusiastically publicised by president Nayibe Bukele.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: