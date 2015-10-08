All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Euro corporate hybrid bonds - To stay over the cycle

Sponsored UniCredit.png
by UniCredit
October 08, 2015 12:30 PM
UniCredit

The Euro corporate hybrid bond market has evolved exceptionally well since 2013, reaching a total market size of circa €85bn as of today, having become a well accepted, fairly standardised source of funding for many corporates. Featuring debt and equity characteristics alike, hybrids offer accounting, rating as well as tax benefits and create economic value for issuers. For investors, hybrids offer a welcome opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio and increase average return, but inherent risk should be eyed carefully.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

HybridSponsored ContentUniCreditSponsored contentCorporate BondsAll Global Capital content
UniCredit
Last updated on August 05, 2021 05:16 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree