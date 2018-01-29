AMBIF driving standardization across Asean+3’s local currency bond markets
The Asean+3 governments and regulators are maintaining their drive to create standardized bond and note issuance practices. The AMBIF initiatives began in 2014 and were followed by a pilot issue in the Thai baht bond market in 2015. Although there has been a hiatus since then the impetus towards uniformity is as strong as ever.
