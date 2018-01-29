Sponsored Content | CGIF

Stakeholders in Asean+3 multilateral financial institution Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF) are set to boost its capital in a significant vote of confidence for CGIF. The additional capital will support expanded deal flows as CGIF builds on its impressive track record since its first credit guarantee facility in 2013. Founded in 2011, with 13 successful deals already completed and many notable milestones achieved, CGIF will in the foreseeable future become self-sustaining as the outstanding bond issues are repaid and guarantee capacity is recycled to new deals.