Sponsored Content | CGIF

    AMBIF driving standardization across Asean+3’s local currency bond markets
    CGIF, January 29, 2018
    The Asean+3 governments and regulators are maintaining their drive to create standardized bond and note issuance practices. The AMBIF initiatives began in 2014 and were followed by a pilot issue in the Thai baht bond market in 2015. Although there has been a hiatus since then the impetus towards uniformity is as strong as ever.
    CGIF stakeholders to boost CGIF’s pivotal role in Asean’s local bond markets
    CGIF, November 01, 2017
    Stakeholders in Asean+3 multilateral financial institution Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF) are set to boost its capital in a significant vote of confidence for CGIF. The additional capital will support expanded deal flows as CGIF builds on its impressive track record since its first credit guarantee facility in 2013. Founded in 2011, with 13 successful deals already completed and many notable milestones achieved, CGIF will in the foreseeable future become self-sustaining as the outstanding bond issues are repaid and guarantee capacity is recycled to new deals.
