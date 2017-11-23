Watermark
Indian Railway boards green bond express

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) has mandated banks for its maiden green dollar bond, coming close on the heels of a similar issuance from peer Power Finance Corp.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 04:30 AM

Baa2/BBB- rated IRFC, a state-owned company that serves as the financing arm of the Indian railways, has named Barclays, HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners and lead managers on the proposed 10 year bond. The senior, Reg S notes will have a benchmark size. 

