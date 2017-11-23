Quess Corp holds Rp6bn share sale
Indian business services provider Quess Corp has launched a two-day Rp6bn ($92.7m) offer for sale of secondary shares, according to stock exchange data.
The OFS comprises 8.5m shares being provided by Thomas Cook India Group. The stock, equal to 5.42% of Quess Corp’s outstanding shares, is offered at an indicative price of Rp826.14 with a floor price of Rp800. The indicative price comes at a 10.68% discount to the stock’s Wednesday
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.