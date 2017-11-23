First cryptocurrency bond launched, more to come

The bond is a private placement and was sold by LuxDeco, a British furniture store. The issuer would not disclose the amount or tenor of the deal, but the trade was denominated in ether — the world’s second largest cryptocurrency.The clearing and settlement process took place entirely ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.