Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BBVA's DCM Europe head leaves

Juan Isusi, head of debt capital markets Europe at BBVA, has left the bank.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 04:45 PM

GlobalCapital understands that Isusi will be "taking on new professional challenges", though it is unclear whether this will involve a move to a competitor.

BBVA has not yet announced a replacement, and this may be firmed up in 2018. Before joining the DCM team in 2013, Isusi worked in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 396,777.09 1492 9.04%
2 JPMorgan 362,850.76 1643 8.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 347,296.27 1234 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 258,020.28 869 5.88%
5 Barclays 254,568.76 1002 5.80%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 40,406.23 179 6.71%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 6.07%
3 BNP Paribas 30,861.76 187 5.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,788.61 98 5.11%
5 Barclays 30,558.69 87 5.07%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,646.51 97 8.86%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,632.84 92 7.22%
3 Citi 16,974.50 104 6.95%
4 UBS 16,761.62 67 6.86%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,222.71 88 6.64%