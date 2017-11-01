Secondary market recovery ushers in five new IG deals

While most of Thursday’s five deals offered more defensive tenors, the underlying tone was definitely positive, highlighted no better than by Orsted’s green combination of senior and hybrid issues.The Danish power company, majority owned by the Danish government, sold its first bonds since changing its ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.