HKEX launches new cash settled iron ore futures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s (HKEX) iron ore futures, which came to the exchange on Monday, enjoyed investor interest to the tune of 1,022 contracts during the day’s trading,

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 14 Nov 2017

The TSI Iron Ore Fines 62% FE CFR China Futures are cash settled in dollars, with a contract size of 100 tonnes. The contracts, traded by 11 market participants, referenced a total of 102,000 tonnes of iron ore.

The contract months for the futures will start from January 2018 ...

