SELP extends maturity with second deal

European property company SEGRO European Logistics Partnership (SELP) sold its second ever corporate bond on Monday, doubling its total issuance and extending its maturity profile, while paying very little premium.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:45 PM

In October 2016 SELP sold its debut €500m seven year bond at 120bp over mid-swaps, but opted to go a year longer for its return.

Lead managers BNP Paribas and NatWest Markets launched the eight year deal with a €500m no-grow size and initial price ...

