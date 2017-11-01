Civitas Social Housing raises £302m in share offer
Civitas Social Housing, a Reit specialising in social housing in the UK, has raised £302m by selling 302m class 'C' shares.
Cenkos Securities was bookrunner.
Civitas will now have 350m ordinary shares and 302m 'C' shares, which have no voting rights. The £302m will be held separately until it is fully deployed, at which point the 'C' shares will become ordinary shares.
