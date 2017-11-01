Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Civitas Social Housing raises £302m in share offer

Civitas Social Housing, a Reit specialising in social housing in the UK, has raised £302m by selling 302m class 'C' shares.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:00 PM

Cenkos Securities was bookrunner.

Civitas will now have 350m ordinary shares and 302m 'C' shares, which have no voting rights. The £302m will be held separately until it is fully deployed, at which point the 'C' shares will become ordinary shares.

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 382,310.84 1428 9.07%
2 JPMorgan 347,374.72 1553 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 335,275.20 1170 7.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 252,086.95 838 5.98%
5 Barclays 244,999.62 949 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,676.76 170 6.49%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.40%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.54%
4 BNP Paribas 29,693.30 178 5.40%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.50%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,340.23 93 8.97%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,099.29 88 7.19%
3 Citi 16,754.03 102 7.04%
4 UBS 16,423.72 65 6.91%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,755.38 85 6.63%