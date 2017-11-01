Introducing BondMarker 2.0

We have made several changes to the survey based on extensive consultation with key SSA market players. Click here to check it out.
We have also, after requests from our voters, created a mobile-friendly version of the survey: so you can easily rate deals when you are on the road.
The voting method remains the same — score a deal from 1-10 on five key factors, but we have listened to your feedback and improved the ease of use of the voting system.
KommuneKredit, EAA, AfDB, KfW and a slew of other dollar prints are live for voting on BondMarker. But with conditions in dollars so hot, did every deal do as well as it should have done? Use BondMarker to tell us what you think.
New voting category
We are also trialling a new category — Appraise the Leads — allowing you to rate the performance of the bookrunners on a deal. This should be based on how well you feel they executed the deal given the borrower’s needs and ambitions, as well as market conditions and investor relationships.
Do let us know what you think by emailing tessa.wilkie@globalcapital.com.
You can read more about BondMarker and download a detailed voting guide, here.