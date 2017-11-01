Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Introducing BondMarker 2.0

We are pleased to launch our new, improved BondMarker survey. Vote now on KfW, AfDB, KommuneKredit and more.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 03:15 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

We have made several changes to the survey based on extensive consultation with key SSA market players. Click here to check it out.

We have also, after requests from our voters, created a mobile-friendly version of the survey: so you can easily rate deals when you are on the road.

bm 02 11 6

The voting method remains the same — score a deal from 1-10 on five key factors, but we have listened to your feedback and improved the ease of use of the voting system.

KommuneKredit, EAA, AfDB, KfW and a slew of other dollar prints are live for voting on BondMarker. But with conditions in dollars so hot, did every deal do as well as it should have done? Use BondMarker to tell us what you think.

New voting category

We are also trialling a new category — Appraise the Leads — allowing you to rate the performance of the bookrunners on a deal. This should be based on how well you feel they executed the deal given the borrower’s needs and ambitions, as well as market conditions and investor relationships. 

Do let us know what you think by emailing tessa.wilkie@globalcapital.com.

You can read more about BondMarker and download a detailed voting guide, here.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 03:15 PM

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.05%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.88%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.80%
4 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.22%
5 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.21%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,214.46 124 12.17%
2 Citi 49,444.61 125 11.30%
3 HSBC 34,225.55 81 7.82%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,190.49 98 7.59%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.69%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,136.81 102 7.22%
2 UniCredit 32,501.87 109 7.08%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,465.17 84 6.86%
4 Barclays 31,317.13 73 6.82%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.77%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 91,855.71 504 7.42%
2 Citi 91,401.91 308 7.38%
3 HSBC 78,624.32 273 6.35%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,655.54 203 5.22%
5 Barclays 63,953.52 197 5.17%