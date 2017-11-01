Corporate bond week ahead: a blip or something more serious?

“We saw things slightly softer yesterday,” said a syndicate banker in London. “But I suspect we will revert to the long march tighter rather than this being a pull back.”“Aside from the BASF deal, most deals have been a broadly modest size,” he said. “So I ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.