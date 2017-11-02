Watermark
Go to Global edition

China Literature makes smashing HK debut

China Literature made jaws drop this week when its shares doubled on their debut in Hong Kong, giving it the best first day close in the world this year.

  • By John Loh
  • 11:00 AM

Not content with being a smashing success in primary, the Tencent-backed issuer gained as much as 100% on Wednesday to HK$110 ($14) a share, from its issue price of HK$55.

The flotation, which raised HK$8.3bn, sparked a mad rush from both institutional and retail investors, as well as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,549.97 74 5.68%
2 UBS 11,298.05 77 5.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,948.76 48 4.50%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.46%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,585.69 49 4.34%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.09%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.86%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.24%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.13%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,078.44 119 4.31%

Asian polls & awards