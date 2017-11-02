Watermark
Go to Global edition

Updated: Yixin eschews cornerstones for $867m HK IPO

Yixin Group looks set to be another bumper Hong Kong IPO, with the HK$6.8bn ($867.2m) deal ending its first day of bookbuilding multiple times covered across the marketing range.

  • By John Loh
  • 05:30 AM

The flotation, launched on Monday morning, is not seeing any price sensitivity at this stage from investors, said a banker at one of the leads.

Like China Literature, Yixin has decided to forgo the help of cornerstone accounts, giving institutional investors more liquidity to play with. The firm initially sought ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.80%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.60%
3 UBS 9,735.00 75 4.57%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,686.43 45 4.55%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,347.97 46 4.39%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,704.93 199 8.11%
2 Citi 28,347.87 171 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 22,993.46 131 6.28%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,884.90 116 4.34%

Asian polls & awards