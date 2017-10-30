Euro spreads supertight as holidays stifle issuance
The euro corporate bond market launched its first new issues of the week on Thursday following two days of public holidays in Germany. Frequent issuers, Aroundtown and Daimler, broke the silence, with the former paying no premium.
Aroundtown
has been a busy issuer all year, but particularly so since the summer. In September, the German commercial property company tapped its dollar hybrid for $200m
. In October it sold its first sterling bond
...
