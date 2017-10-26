Westpac confirms Ramachandran as head of Asia CIB

A spokesperson at Westpac confirmed the appointment, which came after the Australian bank made Ramachandran the interim head earlier this year, following David Koh’s departure in May to Standard Chartered.The veteran banker had worked with various global banks such as BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and StanChart, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.