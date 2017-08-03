ECB to dominate covered bonds despite tapering

The much hyped October 26 European Central Bank policy meeting did little to change the outlook for covered bonds. The central bank is expected to continue buying covered bonds much as it has done in the past.By the end of this year it is likely to own ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.